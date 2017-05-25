Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban

Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - American Civil Liberties Attorney, Omar Jadwat, gestures as he speaks after a hearing before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., Monday, May 8, 2017. The court is examining a ruling that blocks the administration from temporarily barring new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It's the first time an appeals court is hearing arguments on the revised travel ban, which is likely destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It’s the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump’s administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

 

