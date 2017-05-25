Boy injured in multi-car crash on the Spillway turns 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A little boy injured in a crash on the Spillway last year is celebrating a milestone.

Taylor Hartwell is now 5 years old. Taylor and his family are celebrating his birthday.

The family of four was involved in a multi-car crash on The Spillway in May 2016 when they were coming back from the Reservoir. Taylor’s parents and his sister walked away with scratches and bruises, but his injuries were severe.

Taylor was quickly rushed to the hospital. He suffered a skull fracture and doctors had to quickly operate. He spent 73 days in the hospital and had to go to rehab once he was released.

His family tells WJTV that he is walking a lot better and is still overcoming obstacles.