Gun goes off at health clinic after woman drops purse; 1 shot in leg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is shot at a health clinic after authorities said a woman dropped her purse that contained a loaded gun.

According to Ruth Cummins of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the incident happened on the 4th floor of the Lakeland Family Medical Building on Lakeland Drive. This is one of UMMC’s clinics, officials said.

Cummins said a woman inside dropped her purse and the gun inside of it went off. A patient was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.