Jackson City Pools Open for 2017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Pools in Jackson, Mississippi are opening for the summer.
Here is the current list of pools that are open for 2017:
- VA Legion Pool 440 Officer Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive
- Presidential Hills 3971 Flag Chapel Road
- Russell C. Davis (Mary C. Jones) 2080 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
- Grove Park 1905 Northside Drive
- McDowell Road Pool 2855 Oak Forest
