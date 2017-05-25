JFD investigating house fire on Cardinal Street in Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a home on Cardinal Street in Jackson.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire after seeing smoke coming from the back of the home. Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department says that firefighters were on the scene at 6:04am. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:20am.

No injuries are reported and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Cardinal Street House Fire Jackson, Mississippi 05252017

 

