Man breaks into restaurant through ceiling, cooks steaks before leaving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A business manager was shocked to find out that someone broke into her restaurant Tuesday night and didn’t leave until he made himself a meal.

The burglary happened at E & L Barbecue on Bailey Avenue.

Restaurant Manager Elise Ross told WJTV when they came to work Wednesday morning they noticed there were holes in the ceiling. That’s when the decided to review surveillance video to figure out what happened.

The video shows the burglar coming in through the ceiling and looking for money. But after he didn’t find any, he decided to cook himself a meal.

You can see the burglar taking out five steaks and putting them on the grill. He also cooked some fries and grabbed sodas on the way out.

Ross said the thief made four holes in their roof.

Jackson Police are investigating the break-in. The restaurant is still open for business.