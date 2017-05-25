MHP: 13-year-old has blowout on I-20 after taking parents’ car

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 13-year-old had a blowout on the interstate after he took his parents’ car, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Eric Henry said the teenager took his parents’ Chrysler 200.

His parents notified law enforcement officers of the incident, and a trooper spotted the vehicle on I-20 near the Bolton and Clinton area.

Cpl. Henry said the teen didn’t stop initially. The car had a blowout, and he was forced to halt.

The teen was taken into custody and taken back to Warren County by the trooper. Cpl. Henry said the child would be released to his parents.

