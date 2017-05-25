Mississippi judge declares mistrial in 2014 murder case

PURVIS, Miss. (AP) – A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of a woman accused of running over her 71-year-old boyfriend in Mississippi.

Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2rXFUZF ) a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict Tuesday in the trial of 41-year-old Carrie Lea Reynolds, who is accused of hitting William Foster with his own vehicle in 2014.

Reynolds was charged with second-degree murder after Foster died from a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain three days after the incident. Reynolds said Foster seemed fine when she called him after leaving in his truck.

Hattiesburg police detective Neal Rockhold testified Reynolds said Foster started a fight while she was driving, before exiting and trying to pull her from the truck.

Judge Anthony Mozingo says he would like to schedule a new trial soon.

