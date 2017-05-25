Paul Ryan: Montana candidate should apologize

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, House Paul Ryan, of Wis., speaks during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said he will seek changes to a divisive GOP health care bill to provide more help to older people hard hit by the plan. A Congressional Budget Office analysis concluded that older people would likely pay higher premiums under the proposal to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana’s special House election to apologize after allegedly attacking a reporter and getting charged with assault.

Ryan says “that’s wrong and should not happen.”

But Ryan wouldn’t say if Greg Gianforte should be barred from joining the House GOP conference if he wins Thursday’s election. Instead Ryan said, “I’m gonna let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative.”

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Congressman Steve Stivers, also weighed in Thursday. Stivers said: “From what I know of Greg Gianforte, this was totally out of character, but we all make mistakes.”

