Paul Ryan: Montana candidate should apologize

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana’s special House election to apologize after allegedly attacking a reporter and getting charged with assault.

Ryan says “that’s wrong and should not happen.”

But Ryan wouldn’t say if Greg Gianforte should be barred from joining the House GOP conference if he wins Thursday’s election. Instead Ryan said, “I’m gonna let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative.”

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Congressman Steve Stivers, also weighed in Thursday. Stivers said: “From what I know of Greg Gianforte, this was totally out of character, but we all make mistakes.”

"There is no time when a physical altercation should occur with the press," Ryan says of Gianforte's alleged assault on reporter pic.twitter.com/lJKfFGOIeY — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2017