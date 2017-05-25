Ribbon Cutting held for ‘Our Daily Bread’

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning for a nonprofit organization that helps feed those in need.

Our Daily Bread Ministries, which was known as the Madison County Stewpot, has been providing free meals since February 2002 as a sub­unit of Stewpot Community Services of Jackson.

Our Daily Bread is now its own organization. Its mission is to bring awareness to healthy eating and to aid in hunger relief in local communities.

The organization was able to purchase its own building last year in Canton on West Franklin Street. Thursday, they held a ribbon cutting at the new facility.

The facility has been adapted to accommodate a kitchen and food storage area for the large volume of food that is cooked to the serve the 60,000 plus meals served annually.