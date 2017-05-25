State inmate wanted after escaping in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who they said escaped the Mississippi Prison Industries location in downtown Jackson Thursday.



Authorities said 24-year-old Melody Diana Maher was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the North State Street facility. She was doing yard work, officials said.

MDOC officials tell WJTV that Maher was being housed at the Flowood Community Work Center.

Maher was serving time for two drug convictions in DeSoto County. She was sentenced on Jan. 18, 2016 for controlled substance within a facility and on Jan. 19, 2016 for cocaine possession. She has a total of 15 years to serve.

If you see Maher, contact your local authority immediately or MDOC at 662-745-6611.