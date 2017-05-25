CLEARED: I-55 southbound past Gluckstadt Road, Exit 112

WJTV Published: Updated:

UPDATE: 05/25/2017 9:03am This incident has been cleared.

UPDATE: 05/25/2017 8:43am Traffic appears to be moving in the area.  However, MDOT is not yet reporting that the incident has been cleared.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are being reported along I-55 past Gluckstadt Road and Exit 112 in Madison County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports an incident is affecting southbound traffic.

The exact nature of the incident is not known at this time.

WJTV is working to learn details.  More information and traffic updates will be posted as soon as they are available.

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s