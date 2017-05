Related Coverage Remembering Kingston Frazier

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A week after the tragic story broke of little Kingston Frazier’s kidnapping and death, the family is preparing to lay him to rest.

Dozens have gathered at Morning Star Baptist Church to celebrate the life of the 6-year-old.

The reaction Kingston’s death has spread from Jackson to across the world.

The Celebration of Life service for Kingston will be held Friday at Morning Star Baptist at noon.

The family is asking everyone to wear green.