48 weapons, opioids found in Picayune home; 1 arrested

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) — A Picayune man is arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents said they found opioids in his home.

58-year-old Wayne Thomas Wadel, Jr. is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to transfer in the ongoing drug investigation.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents executed a search warrant Thursday evening at the home and found opioids, guns, and cash.

Agents seized about 50 dosage units of Oxycodone, which is an opioid/prescription painkiller. They also confiscated 48 rifles, shotguns, and handguns, Dowdy said.