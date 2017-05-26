Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

7:15 p.m. – American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.

Grande tweeted a statement that says “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

She said details are still being finalized and she will “have details to share … as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande also said “my heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.”

___

5:10 p.m. – The police chief in Manchester says there has been an increase in reported hate crimes since the suicide bombing at a pop concert in the city.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said Friday there is no place for discrimination and hatred in Manchester and urged people to report any incidents.

Hopkins said he has reached out to faith leaders to try to calm the situation.

He also says there has been a lot of progress in the investigation, but much work remains to be done.

Hopkins says 12 locations are still being searched.

___

4:55 p.m. – The mother of Martyn Hett, who was one of the 22 people killed in Monday’s Manchester suicide bombing, says she feels no hate or anger toward the suspected attacker. She’s taking solace knowing her son died doing something he loved.

Figen Murray said in an interview Friday that the 22-year-old British man named as the bombing suspect doesn’t deserve her energy.

Murray says: “I’m staying with my positivity for Martyn, and that’s what I hold on to.”

Hett, who was 29 years old, was believed to have been at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena with a friend.

His mother says she treasures a selfie a woman took with her son at the show and the woman’s message that “he loved being there” and “really enjoyed himself.”

Murray says, “You know he died, and his last moments were experiencing what he enjoyed, so that’s you know…”

Hett had a large social media following and was remembered for taking to Twitter to promote his mother’s stall at a craft fair after she told him that no one was buying anything.

The appeal led to many people buying his mother’s knitted products

___

4:28 p.m. – A British train company says that a station in Manchester damaged in Monday’s bombing attack will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Northern rail said Friday that Manchester Victoria Station “suffered structural damage that still needs to be properly assessed and repaired. Until the work is completed, the station will remain closed.”

The station directly links to Manchester Arena, where a British man of Libyan descent exploded a suicide bomb that killed 22 people and wounded scores of others after an Ariana Grande concert.

Northern Railway says train services “that would normally run into Manchester Victoria are unable to do so,” meaning “significant disruption” for trains in and around Manchester.

___

3:55 p.m. – Members of the mosque attended by the Manchester suicide bombing suspect have been warned that police will be informed if there are signs anyone in the community has been radicalized.

Manchester Islamic Centre board of trustees director Mohammad el-Khayat used a sermon before Friday afternoon prayers to strongly condemn the attack at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

Police have identified a 22-year-old man who used to attend the mosque, Salman Abedi, as the bomber.

El-Khayat said: “If we are radicalizing people, who god-forbidden, have any intention to do (harm), the police will be the first to know.”

Speaking to reporters outside the mosque, El-Khayat said, “We do not radicalize people.”

El-Khayat acknowledged there had been concerns in past at the mosque about leaflets containing extremist views.

___

3:20 p.m. – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States takes “full responsibility” for the leaking of information from Britain’s investigation of the Manchester concert bombing.

Tillerson said during a trip to London on Friday that the U.S. “regrets” the leaks, which British officials complained had led to the publication of sensitive information.

The breach prompted the U.K. to briefly stop sharing information about the bombing inquiry with the U.S.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the disclosures on Thursday. Information-sharing resumed after U.S. officials said evidence would be protected.

Tillerson said Friday that the “special relationship that exists between our two countries will certainly withstand this particular unfortunate event.”

___

2:20 p.m. – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people and left dozens wounded.

During a joint appearance with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London on Friday, Tillerson said that “the thirst for justice burns very hot” and promised to drive terrorists and extremists “out of our communities” and off the face of the earth.

___

11:55 a.m. – The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party says there is a link between Britain’s actions overseas and the increased extremist threat at home.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke as campaigning for the June 8 general election resumed after a three-day pause following the concert hall bombing in Manchester, in which 22 people died.

Corbyn says many experts including British intelligence professionals see a connection between terrorism and the wars Britain has supported, such as the one in Libya.

___

11:10 a.m. – Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced plans for a benefit concert in Manchester to help victims of the extremist bombing that killed 22 people.

The Manchester native said on Twitter he will perform a solo show Tuesday at the 02 Ritz in Manchester. Profits will go to a fund for the families of the victims.

Gallagher had earlier tweeted about his love for the city and said there were “no words” that could describe the tragedy.

___

10:00 a.m. – London police say extra security is being added for major sporting events this weekend including the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Chief Superintendent Jon Williams said Friday that extra protection measures and extra officers are being deployed throughout the capital because of the higher terrorist-threat level.

He said fans coming to football and rugby matches this weekend should come earlier than usual because of added security screening.

Williams said “covert and discrete tactics” will also be employed to protect the transport network.

He says police want the approach to be “unpredictable” and to make London “as hostile an environment as possible to terrorists.”

___

8:00 a.m. – British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have made a new arrest while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people.

Seven other men are in custody in connection with Monday’s blast, with police and security agencies working to prevent further attacks. Their ages ranged from 18 to 38. All are being held on suspicion of offenses violating the terrorism act.

A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released without charge, police said.

Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical” meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.