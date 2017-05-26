Celebration of Life service for Kingston Frazier

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Family and friends are saying goodbye to 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

His Celebration of Life ceremony started at noon at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Jackson.

Hundreds of people are at the church to pay their respects to Kingston.

The Friends of Fallen Riders bike club supported the family by escorting them to the church Friday morning.

Kingston was kidnapped in Jackson on May 18 and was found dead in Madison County. Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the crime.