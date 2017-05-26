Company applies for landfill permit in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A company wants to develop another landfill in Madison County, and the City of Ridgeland says it’s not having it.

According to Ridgeland Alderman-at-large, D. I. Smith, there are 18 municipal solid waste landfills in the entire state of Mississippi. Madison is the only county that has more than one. But, a group called NCL Waste, LLC submitted a permit application to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) at the end of last year to develop a third solid waste landfill in the county.

It would sit between the existing Little Dixie Landfill and the Madison South Rubbish Landfill on North County Line Road.

One neighbor says a representative from NCL came knocking on doors, offering a stipend to people who live near the site.

“I don’t want a landfill across from my house…They tried to agree to give me a certain amount of money a month and I didn’t want that. I’m a working man,” said the neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous.

He added the existing landfills already leaves a stench in the air. And the dump trucks leave the road in need of a repaving.

“The interesting fact is that the City ofRidgelandd, City of Madison, and Madison County garbage is taken to Scott County. So nothing that is even put in this landfill comes from Madison County,” Smith said.

The proposed landfill site sits right outside of Ridgeland city limits. The Board of Aldermen sent a resolution to MDEQ opposing it.

“This proposed site is immediately adjacent to the two fastest growing cities in the State of Mississippi, and it has just stopped any meaningful economic development in this area,” Smith said.

A permit for a landfill in that same location was denied years ago.

But, a supervisor for Little Dixie says in about ten years, they’ll start talking about applying for a permit to expand their landfill to the 660 acres across the street from their current land.

An MDEQ spokesperson tells us they are in the early stages of reviewing NCL’s permit application.