Deep fryer stolen during burglary at Citgo on Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A burglar breaks into a storage unit at a gas station overnight and walks away with a deep fryer.

It happened at the Citgo on Medgar Evers Boulevard and Northside Drive.

The owner, Muzaffar Mirza, believes the burglars got in by using some sort of steel rod and lifting the door from the bottom. He said the deep fryer was worth about $200.

Mirza said he is frustrated after the recent burglaries around the metro area.

“We need to get better, we need to get better,” he said. “The city needs to get better.”

There have been at least three others in the past week, including the Roosters on State Street and E & L Barbeque Restaurant on Bailey Avenue.

The owner says he now plans to add cameras in the back of his store.