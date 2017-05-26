Epps waives arraignment in court for 2016 burglary charge

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps had to appear in court for a second time this week.

This time, Epps had to appear in Rankin County Circut Court for a burglary charge.

Epps was arrested last year after officials had said he returned to his former home to take some outdoor lights. The U.S Government had seized the home as part of the punishment for corruption charges. In November, he admitted to going to his old home to take the lights. He said it was a mistake.

The clerk’s office tells WJTV that Epps waived his arraignment Friday in Judge William Chapman’s courtroom.

Earlier this week, Epps received a nearly 20-year prison sentence in federal court for money laundering and filing false tax returns in connection with a bribery scandal.