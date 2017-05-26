Judge rules Thomas is disqualified from Vicksburg mayoral race

UPDATE: Attorney Chris Green, who is representing Jennifer Thomas said the judge ruled that she is disqualified from the race. Election Day is June 6.

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) — The disqualified mayoral candidate for the City of Vicksburg took the stand Friday at an emergency hearing.

Jennifer Thomas is fighting to get her name on the ballot.

Thomas’ residency came into question, so her name was taken off the General Election ballot for Vicksburg mayor.

During the hearing, Thomas, who is an Independent, said she has two homes in the county and an apartment in Vicksburg.

The Democratic Executive Committee filed a challenge to her candidacy. Her roommate was called to the stand and said Thomas’ name is on their apartment lease which is in the city.

The judge is expected to give an order in this case sometime Friday evening. WJTV 12 will provide an update as soon as one becomes available.

