Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs from tent

Man busted for allegedly selling drugs from tent View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department Jeremiah Floyd (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies busted a man for allegedly selling drugs from a tent.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke, 36-year-old Jeremiah Floyd is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of Ecstasy.

Deputies received a tip that drugs were being sold from a tent infront of a home on Draughn Drive in West Jackson. Major Luke said they arrived at dusk on Thursday and saw several people inside the tent, which had electricity.

“Deputies observed illegals drugs in plain sight,” said Major Luke.

Floyd was arrested and is being held at the detention center in Raymond.