Man charged with more than 1,400 Clinton city code violations appears in court

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man who pleaded guilty to more than 1,400 city code violations on properties he owns in Clinton appeared in court Friday.

City officials tell WJTV that Matt Wiggins owns several historic properties in Olde Towne Clinton

He went to Municipal Court Friday afternoon to give an update on the progress he’s made on eight properties.

The judge decided to withhold all judgment and fines until another hearing, which is scheduled for June 13. Wiggins has more time to correct code violations that have not been repaired.

Wiggins, who is a city councilman in Kemah, Texas, pleaded guilty in January to the charges.

As a part of the plea deal, Wiggins must restore the properties to meet city and historical preservation standards, or he could face contempt of court charges and additional fines.