Pentagon plans 1st intercontinental missile intercept test

Robert Burns, National Security Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - As seen from the Pentagon Memorial, a U.S. flag is draped on the side of the Pentagon where the building was attacked on September 11th in 2001, on the 14th anniversary of the attack, Friday Sept. 11, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – With North Korea’s nuclear missile threat in mind, the Pentagon is planning a missile defense test next week that for the first time will target an intercontinental-range missile.

The plan is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S. homeland. The test is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The U.S. interceptor has a spotty track record, having succeeded in nine of 17 attempts since 1999 and only one in the last four. The most recent test, in June 2014, was successful.

North Korea is now the focus of U.S. missile defense efforts because it vows to soon field a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching American territory. It has yet to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

 

