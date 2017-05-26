Spice lab found in Ocean Springs; 1 arrested

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents uncovered a spice lab in Ocean Springs Friday.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Chau Ngoc Duong.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents seized two kilos of synthetic cannabinoid along with other items often associated with illegal drug distribution.

Law enforcement officers took Duong to the Jackson County Adult Detention Facility.

His arrest stems from a month-long investigation by MBN, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

