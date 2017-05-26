Spice lab found in Ocean Springs; 1 arrested

By Published:
Chau Ngoc Duong (Photo: MBN)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents uncovered a spice lab in Ocean Springs Friday.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Chau Ngoc Duong.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents seized two kilos of synthetic cannabinoid along with other items often associated with illegal drug distribution.

Law enforcement officers took Duong to the Jackson County Adult Detention Facility.

His arrest stems from a month-long investigation by MBN, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s