Wallet stolen at Sam’s Club in Pearl; Police looking for 2 people

Wallet stolen at Sams Club
Wallet stolen at Sams Club x
Latest Galleries
-
USDA FSIS Armour Eckrich Sausage Recall 05252017
-
Cardinal Street House Fire Jackson, Mississippi 05252017
-
Wine and Weed in Oregon Photo by Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo
-
Elephant stuck in swamp in India May 24, 2017
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
Working Together Jackson South Jackson forum 05112017
-
Trees, power lines down on 18-wheeler
-
Caught in the Healthcare Crossfire by Beth Alexander May 2017
-
Bailey Avenue House Fire 05122017
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Investigators need your help finding two people in connection with a theft case.
Pearl Police said the two people in the photos were at Sam’s Club on May 23.
Officers said a shopper had a large amount of cash in a wallet and it was left in a grocery cart. When the customer returned for the wallet, it was gone.
Investigators released these images of the man and the woman they are looking for in connection with this crime along with a photo of the vehicle they were in that day.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department.