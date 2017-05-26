Wallet stolen at Sam’s Club in Pearl; Police looking for 2 people

Wallet stolen at Sams Club View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Pearl Police Photo: Pearl Police

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Investigators need your help finding two people in connection with a theft case.

Pearl Police said the two people in the photos were at Sam’s Club on May 23.

Officers said a shopper had a large amount of cash in a wallet and it was left in a grocery cart. When the customer returned for the wallet, it was gone.

Investigators released these images of the man and the woman they are looking for in connection with this crime along with a photo of the vehicle they were in that day.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department.