Apparent vacationers discover a body along the beach in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials are now identifying the body found along a beach in Biloxi early Saturday morning.

CBS affiliate, WLOX reports 20 year old, Gunner Batia of Vancleave, was found in the sand near the water’s edge in front of St. George Avenue.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed to media outlets the death was ruled accidental.

Hargrove told reporters with The Sun Herald that Batia drowned after his fishing waders filled up with water.

Someone at the scene told WLOX reporters the two women who found Batia are from Jackson, and were visiting the area for Memorial Day weekend.

Batia’s brother told WLOX that the victim had a history of seizures, and nearly drowned a few months ago when he had a seizure while fishing.