Breaking: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Zykirah Jones.

Deputies say Jones ran away from her home in Edwards and was last seen by her grandmother, Sarah McKenzie, around 10 Friday night.

McKenzie advised ZyKirah Jones has not taken her medication and fears she might do something to harm to herself.

Investigators believe ZyKirah Jones is possibly in the area of Wiggins Road and Shaw Road in Jackson, MS. She was last seen wearing green pants and a white tank top shirt.

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of ZyKirah Jones, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521 or your local law enforcement agency.