JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting on the 3800 block of Gammil Street that left one man dead.

Jackson Police say a 26-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital.

Suspects are possibly in a white Ford CV and Gray box Chevy.

