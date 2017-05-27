Non profit group cleans up the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A non profit group spent their Saturday cleaning up their community.

The group is called P.R.I.M.E Inc. and it was created almost a year ago, and last month they decided to adopt Sheppard Brothers Park in west Jackson. Once a month they come out and clean the park.

They pick up trash, clean graffiti and try to keep the park beautiful. Members tell us they wanted to be able to make a difference in their community.

P.R.I.M.E member Christine Okeke says “its one thing to talk about change its another to get out and be that change so that’s our purpose just to come out, and beautify Jackson and starting one place at a time and starting with the park and hopefully that’ll expand to other areas in Jackson.”

PRIME, Inc. was incorporated on June 23, 2016. And the group seeks to Provide Resources to Impact, Maximize, and Enrich.

