Southern Miss sweeps Charlotte to go to second straight CUSA title game

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Facing elimination, Southern Miss didn’t flinch against Charlotte.

The Golden Eagles won two straight games on Saturday to advance to their second straight Conference USA tournament title game. They also set a program record for wins in a single season with 48.

In game one, Taylor Braley hit a two-run walk-off home run to give USM a 6-5 win.

Later in the day in game two, a four-run eighth inning helped push the Golden Eagles to a 10-8 victory.

They will play Rice on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s CUSA championship at 1 p.m.

