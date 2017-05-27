Update: JPD arrests two suspects in connection to Gammil Street shooting

Published: Updated:

Update 5/28/2017 2:30 p.m. Jackson Police say they’ve arrested both suspects in connection to the Gammil Street shooting.

Those suspects are 23-year-old Jayland Henderson and 32-year-old Travia Henderson.

We’re working to figure out when those suspects will go before a judge.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting on the 3800 block of Gammil Street that left one man dead.

Jackson Police say a 26-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital.

Suspects are possibly in a white Ford CV and Gray box Chevy.

We will continue to update you with the latest information as it develops.

 

