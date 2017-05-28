19-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting in Vicksburg

Vicksburg, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting.

According to Captain Sandra Williams with the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Starlight Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.

We’re told authorities found a handgun near the body of 19-year-old Benjamin Brooks, Jr.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting. We’re told that person was taken to the Issaquena County Jail and faces a murder charge.The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. We’re working with authorities to get that information.

As soon as we receive more information, we will let you know.

