Cohen’s Coaching Tree

WJTV – Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen is watching two of his pupils, and his successor, succeed.

Two of his former assistants, Auburn’s Butch Thompson and Kentucky’s Nick Mingione, are winning early in their head coaching tenures. Andy Cannizaro, who Cohen hired to replace him at Mississippi State, is also having a successful first season in Starkville.

Click the video above to watch WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever’s story from The Sports Zone on how Cohen’s teachings have strongly impacted them all.