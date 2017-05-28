Deadly head-on collision in Hinds County

One person is dead and another is hurt after a head-on collision in Hinds County Photo: WJTV

Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon crash.

The crash happened on Midway Rd. near Kimble Road, just west of Terry.

Picture courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person was killed and another person was seriously injured.

An accident reconstruction investigator is on scene working to figure out why a white Honda Accord and a black Nissan Pathfinder collided.

Investigators ask that motorist avoid the area while they investigate.

We are working to learn more about this crash investigation. As soon as we receive it, we’ll post an update.

