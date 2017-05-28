MBI: 8 people shot and killed, including sheriff’s deputy

UPDATE: 05/28/2017am 8:59am MBI confirms that the suspect is in custody.

Original Story:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were shot and killed in what appears to have been a domestic incident.

MBI tells us that authorities are investigating three different crime scenes, one on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto and two in Brookhaven (Coopertown Road and East Lincoln Road).

MBI says 8 people including a Lincoln County deputy were shot and killed. This after authorities got a domestic disturbance call @WJTV — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 28, 2017

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene and will provide the latest information as it develops.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.