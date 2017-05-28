MBI: 8 people shot and killed, including sheriff’s deputy

UPDATE: 05/28/2017am 8:59am  MBI confirms that the suspect is in custody.

Original Story:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were shot and killed in what appears to have been a domestic incident.

MBI tells us that authorities are investigating three different crime scenes, one on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto and two in Brookhaven (Coopertown Road and East Lincoln Road).

