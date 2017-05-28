UPDATE: Tree blocking Highway 49 South at Joe Coker Rd. removed

By Published: Updated:
Tree down on Highway 49 at Joe Coker Rd. in Hinds County Picture courtesy: MHP

UPDATE 5/28/2017 7:50 p.m. All lanes on Highway 49 South have been reopened.

Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) – A tree is currently blocking Highway 49 south at Joe Cocker Road in Hinds County.

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) asks drivers to slow down if they have to head through this area.

We’re told Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are on the way to remove the tree.

If you can avoid this area for now, please do so.

We’ll post an update right here when the tree is removed from the roadway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s