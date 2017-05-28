UPDATE: Tree blocking Highway 49 South at Joe Coker Rd. removed

UPDATE 5/28/2017 7:50 p.m. All lanes on Highway 49 South have been reopened.
Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) – A tree is currently blocking Highway 49 south at Joe Cocker Road in Hinds County.
Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) asks drivers to slow down if they have to head through this area.
We’re told Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are on the way to remove the tree.
If you can avoid this area for now, please do so.
We’ll post an update right here when the tree is removed from the roadway.