UPDATE: Tree blocking Highway 49 South at Joe Coker Rd. removed

UPDATE 5/28/2017 7:50 p.m. All lanes on Highway 49 South have been reopened.

@MississippiDOT Both lanes are back open roadway clear — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 29, 2017

Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) – A tree is currently blocking Highway 49 south at Joe Cocker Road in Hinds County.

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) asks drivers to slow down if they have to head through this area.

@MississippiDOT US 49 S/B near Joe Coker Rd in Hinds Co. Tree blocking both lanes pic.twitter.com/ZrSrMEl3bP — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 28, 2017

We’re told Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are on the way to remove the tree.

@MississippiDOT MDOT crews are clearing the roadway pic.twitter.com/Vv0b2JfuJL — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 29, 2017

If you can avoid this area for now, please do so.

We’ll post an update right here when the tree is removed from the roadway.