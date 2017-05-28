USM falls short in conference title game, will host NCAA Tournament regional

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday was a bit of a rollercoaster for Southern Miss baseball.

The Golden Eagles first fell in the Conference USA tournament title game 5-4 to Rice on a walk-off. Then later in the day, USM found out it will be hosting an NCAA Tournament regional.

It’s just the second time in program history that Southern Miss will be hosting.

The rest of the NCAA Tournament field will be announced tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. central.

