12-year-old drowns in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A family reunion in Lamar County this weekend ended in tragedy with a drowning accident.

12-year-old Dakon Quinn of Jackson drowned at the Little Black Creek Campground and Park.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday afternoon, the child was playing on a pier, and he fell.

Divers conducted a water search.

Sunday the 12-year old was found under the pier, tangled up in a brush.

Officials said the child did not know how to swim. Rigel says this is the first death of the summer related to drowning.