Dozens Remember Fallen Lincoln County Deputy

BROOKHAVEN, MISS — (WJTV) Dozens of people said thank you to fallen Lincoln County deputy William Durr.

Durr and seven other people were killed when authorities say, Corey Godbolt went on a killing spree Saturday night. Durr was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Monday, Lincoln County deputies placed Durr’s patrol car out in front of the sheriffs office.People placed flowers, cards, and candy on top of the car to show their gratitude.

“One sheriff told me that I got the call that non of us want to hear,” said Sheriff Steve Rushing.

Rushing said Durr loved kids and was in the process of starting the department’s D.A.R.E. program.

He says the community’s response to Durr’s death means a lot.

“It shows that people care about their community. And they care about their officers,” said Rushing.

Jewel Pell was one of many people who placed flowers on the memorial. She said her heart goes out to deputy Durr and his family.

“Cops are really good at times,” said an emotional Pell. “When people like officer Durr comes along and gets killed in the line of duty, because of somebody doing something so senseless it really hurts.”