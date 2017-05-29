Gov. Bryant declares this week as Hurricane Preparedness Week

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant has declared May 29 through June 2 as Hurricane Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

This year also marks the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“It’s been five years since Hurricane Isaac, the last tropical system to affect Mississippi, and more than a decade since Katrina,” said Gov. Bryant. “With such a long gap between events, I want to make sure everyone in our state is prepared if we are threatened this year.”

“With several years since we’ve been hit by a hurricane, I fear we’ve been lulled into a false sense of security”, said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. “We need to ensure that we understand what we need to do for our families, our communities and our state before and after a hurricane or tropical storm.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and runs through November 30.

One of the first steps you should take in preparing for tropical weather is to create or restock an emergency supply kit:

Flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries.

Non-perishable food for at least three days.

One gallon of water, per person, per day for at least three days.

Toiletry items.

Pet food and pet supplies.

Medicine and prescription medication.

Copies of important family papers and documents.

Cash and travelers checks, enough to fill up your vehicle with fuel.

Get more information on MEMA’s website.