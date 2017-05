JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police said they found a man hanging from a tree in a Jackson neighborhood early Monday morning. They said his death had been ruled a suicide.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said officers went to a home on Topp Avenue to do a welfare check. When they arrived on the scene, the found a 22-year-old man hanging from a tree in the backyard. His name has not been released.

Officials tell WJTV that they do not suspect any foul play.