Men in heels bring awareness to domestic violence, sexual assault

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Men walked in ruby red heels at the State Capitol to bring awareness to violence against women.

“In order to raise awareness we have to start the conversation,” said Allison Hickman with Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith, an organization that works to stop domestic violence.

The “Walk in Her Shoes” walk was put on by the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Men were asked to wear red clothing and red shoes.

Among the many, there was Leigh Miller. She says she was sexually assaulted after a man broke into her home and put a gun to her head.

Now she is speaking out to let women know it is okay to come forward. She is also sending a message.

“Men need to be taught not to rape,” said Miller. “No means no.”