Remembering Lincoln County Deputy William Durr

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Memorial Day ceremony in Lincoln County not only honored the lives of fallen Veterans. Members of the community honored Deputy William Durr as well.

“When you hear somebody you know it really touches home,” Dell Beal said, who is an Army Veteran. “It hurts.”

The ceremony started with a Moment of Silence for the fallen deputy. He was killed this weekend while responding to a domestic dispute in Lincoln County.

“We have heroes among us in uniform every day, and they’re called police officers, sheriff deputies, and peace officers,” said Ken Powell, Army Veteran

Members of the community said Durr not only severed as a deputy, but he also worked with students at the local schools and was very active with his church.

“He was loved by everybody,” said Betty Johnson, a family friend. “He was a youth minister at one point in his life. He loved the Lord and was always an encourager to everybody.”

Durr was a two-year Veteran with the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office. Before that, he served four years with the Brookhaven Police Department.

“He will be so missed, said Johnson. “Not just with the department but with people that he knew. People will miss him.”

Durr leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son.