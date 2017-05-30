1 in hospital after Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Copiah County Monday evening.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry, the two-vehicle crash happened on I-55 North near exit 65.

A Nissan Sentra and Chevy SUV were traveling north when the SUV rear-ended the Nissan. Cpl. Henry said both vehicles lost control.

The Nissan went into the median, and the SUV went off the roadway into a ditch and overturned several times.

The driver of the SUV was transported to UMMC with injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, Cpl. Henry said.

@MississippiDOT 2 vehicle accident on I 55 n/b near exit 65 in Copiah Co. one person transported pic.twitter.com/AgERnrX2Ug — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 29, 2017

