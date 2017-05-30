1 in hospital after Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Copiah County Monday evening.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry, the two-vehicle crash happened on I-55 North near exit 65.
A Nissan Sentra and Chevy SUV were traveling north when the SUV rear-ended the Nissan. Cpl. Henry said both vehicles lost control.
The Nissan went into the median, and the SUV went off the roadway into a ditch and overturned several times.
The driver of the SUV was transported to UMMC with injuries.
The accident is still under investigation, Cpl. Henry said.
Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:
Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store