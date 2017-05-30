4 men armed with hammers steal electronics from Pearl Walmart, police say

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Four men armed with hammers stole cell phones from the Pearl Walmart, police said.

According to Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said four men came into the store and went to the electronics department.

Lt. McGairty said an employee saw the men behind the counter and approached them. The men allegedly displayed hammers and threatened to hit her if she came any closer.

Police said the men broke the glass counters and stole several electronic devices, including cell phones and tables.

They left the store in a silver Chrysler 300 with no tag, McGairty said.

Anyone who can help police with this armed robbery investigation, contact police.