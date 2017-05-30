AG’s Cyber Crime Division could be impacted if special session leads to budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood’s Offices said Cyber Crime Division could be impacted by the budget that will be set in the upcoming special session.

WJTV got an exclusive look Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s news conference that will be held to discuss the statistics that will measure the impact of his office’s Cyber Crime Division.

We’re told that the division is home to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which has played a role in hundreds of convictions of child predators.

However, programs like these could be impacted if the AG’s office receives a budget cut next week during the special legislative session.

Gov. Bryant set the special session to begin on June 5.