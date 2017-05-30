Bed bug infestation at Jackson 911 dispatch center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bed bug infestation is causing Jackson 911 dispatchers to be moved from building to building.

The local president of the Mississippi Alliance of State Employees and Communications Workers of America, Brenda Scott, said one of her union workers was bitten by bed bugs while at work.

The worker, who wishes to remain unnamed, tells Brenda that she started noticing the bites on her arm about six weeks ago. And from there, they started popping up on her neck, back and chest.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said at Tuesday Morning’s city council meeting, that the big problem with the bed bugs has been trying to find the source.

Dispatchers usually work in the communications center on Tombigbee Street. But while that building is being renovated, they’ve been working in the Hinds County EOC, which is in the basement of the Eudora Welty Library on State Street.

“We sprayed at the EOC location. They went away. Then they came back,” Chief Vance said.

He added that by the end of this week, they plan to move the workers from the EOC location, “We’re going to have to move the personnel back to the communication center. But prior to doing that, we’re going to spray the communication center before we move them back. And then we’re going to go back down and spray the EOC again once they’ve left.”hief vance says that exterminators have also offered free home visits to employees to check for bed bugs.

The worker who was bitten hasn’t been back to work for three weeks and is now on four antibiotics.