Corey Godbolt has prior arrest record with sheriff’s department

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of killing eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, is out of the hospital.

Willie Corey Godbolt is being held at an undisclosed detention facility. We’re learning this is not the first time he’s has had a run-in with the law.

According to arrest records, the accused shooter has a lengthy history with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, stemming all the way back to 2003.

During that year, Godbolt was arrested for disturbing the peace, fighting and simple assault.

For almost 15 years, Godbolt has had run-ins with the Sheriff’s Department. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing says he’s been arrested for “disturbing the peace, simple assault, domestic violence.”

However, Godbolt has experienced tragedy among his family as well.

Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell says Godbolt lost his dad, a Brookhaven police officer, in the late 90s.

“I know that he and his wife was divorced or separated. They had an incident where he was killed,” Bell said.

He also confirmed that the wife shot Godbolt’s dad with his service weapon.

Godbolt had an encounter with Lincoln County deputies also in July 2016. He was arrested for not showing up to court and domestic violence.

Rushing says he feels for all the families affected by the shooting; this a big tragedy for the entire community.

Lincoln County shooting victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Austin Edwards (Photo courtesy of victim's family) Jordan Blackwell (Photo courtesy of victim's family) Lincoln County Deputy William Durr Photo courtesy: The Daily Leader Shelia and Ferral Burage (Photo courtesy of victims' family) Left to Right: Tocarra May and Barbara Mitchell (Photo courtesy of victims' family) Tocarra May (Photo courtesy of victim's family)