Funeral arrangements set for 8 killed in Lincoln County

By Published:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the eight people killed during a shooting spree in Lincoln County.

Deputy William Durr’s visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Easthaven Baptist Church. His funeral will be held Thursday, June 1 at the same church at 1 p.m. in Brookhaven.

Services for 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell and his 11-year-old cousin, Austin Edwards, will be held Saturday at Alexander Junior High in Brookhaven, which is located at 713 Beauregard Street.
The same location will host the funeral for Sheila Burage, 46 and husband Ferral Burrage, 45 on Sunday afternoon, June 4 at 2 p.m.

The final funeral for Barbara Mitchell, Tocarra May, and Mitchell’s sister, Brenda May,  will be held on Monday at Alexander Junior High.

Lincoln County shooting victims

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s