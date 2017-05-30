Funeral arrangements set for 8 killed in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the eight people killed during a shooting spree in Lincoln County.
Deputy William Durr’s visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Easthaven Baptist Church. His funeral will be held Thursday, June 1 at the same church at 1 p.m. in Brookhaven.
Services for 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell and his 11-year-old cousin, Austin Edwards, will be held Saturday at Alexander Junior High in Brookhaven, which is located at 713 Beauregard Street.
The same location will host the funeral for Sheila Burage, 46 and husband Ferral Burrage, 45 on Sunday afternoon, June 4 at 2 p.m.
The final funeral for Barbara Mitchell, Tocarra May, and Mitchell’s sister, Brenda May, will be held on Monday at Alexander Junior High.
Lincoln County shooting victims
Lincoln County shooting victims x
