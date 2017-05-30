Hinds County D.A. Robert Smith facing domestic violence, robbery charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is facing four new charges.
WJTV spotted Smith at the Rankin County jail Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Attorney General Jim Hood’s Office, Smith is charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple domestic violence, felony aggravated stalking and felony robbery.
We’re told that the FBI turned the case over to the AG’s office.
No other details have been released. WJTV 12 will update this story as more information become available.